Brokerages Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target at $51.78

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 156,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.53 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

