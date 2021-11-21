Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cigna Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $20.50 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

NYSE CI opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $225.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

