Brokers Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

