Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

BAM.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$75.40 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$48.34 and a one year high of C$77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$118.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

