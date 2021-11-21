Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $4,931,933.77 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

