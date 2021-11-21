Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.29.
Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.
Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
