Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of BKE stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $50.25. 932,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Get Buckle alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.