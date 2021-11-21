Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.75, but opened at $56.48. Buckle shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 7,604 shares.

The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

