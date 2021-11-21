BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BWLLY remained flat at $$5.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Get BW LPG alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.7706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BW LPG in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.