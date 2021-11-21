Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Cactus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Cactus has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

