Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.53. 12,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Specifically, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,924 shares of company stock worth $2,647,722. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.