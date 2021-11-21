California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,809 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,791 shares of company stock valued at $907,261. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.