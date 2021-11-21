California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

PSN stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.