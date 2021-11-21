California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares in the company, valued at $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,548 shares of company stock worth $1,746,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE FDP opened at $26.90 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

