California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $689,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

