California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of BancFirst worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BANF opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

