California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,226 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $754.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.