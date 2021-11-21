California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,224 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

