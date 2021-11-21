Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $53.99. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 19,268 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

