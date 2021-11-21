Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Reduced by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

