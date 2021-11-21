Canaccord Genuity Increases Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 70

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.55. The company has a market cap of £654.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76). Also, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

