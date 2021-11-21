Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Buy”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.46.

Workday stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.33. Workday has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

