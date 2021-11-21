Cango (CANG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CANG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Cango has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on CANG. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

