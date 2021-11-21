Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.87.

CGC stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

