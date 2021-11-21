Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.68. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 101,996 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 70.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

