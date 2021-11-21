Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.03 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.