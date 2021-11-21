Capitalg 2014 Lp Sells 44,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,856.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,693.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

