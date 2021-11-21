Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,442. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $485.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

