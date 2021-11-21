Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

ARCC stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

