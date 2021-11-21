Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

