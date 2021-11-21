Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $37,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

CCJ opened at $25.29 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

