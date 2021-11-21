Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

