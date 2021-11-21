Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in October

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 14th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWQXF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$23.32 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

