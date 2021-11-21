Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant Sells 22,114 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Castlight Health by 175.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 316,757 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

