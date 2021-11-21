Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Catalent posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 409.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. 995,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

