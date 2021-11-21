Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

