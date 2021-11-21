Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.38. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 541 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $464,540 over the last ninety days.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.