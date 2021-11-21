Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 915,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 756,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.82.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIAFF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.