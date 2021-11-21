Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 179,401 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

