Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,581 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Retail Value worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 106.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 316,959 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $22.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s payout ratio is presently -834.85%.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

