Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,870 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

