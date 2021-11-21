Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 210,536 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.