Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,182 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 172.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 383.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 118,876 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 60.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,863 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

