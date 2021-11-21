Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

