Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

