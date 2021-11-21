Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

