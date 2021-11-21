Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.