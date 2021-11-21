Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $112.84 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00006195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

