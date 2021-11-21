China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Short Interest Update

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,074,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 22,682,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

EGRNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 154,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,540. China Evergrande Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35.

EGRNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

