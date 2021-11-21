Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $205.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

CB opened at $188.25 on Friday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

